Florida Space Coast to witness first 3D printed rocket attempt to reach orbit

The Florida Space Coast will bear witness to a rocket launch like no other on Wednesday afternoon, as the very first 3D-printed rocket lifts off from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Long Beach, California-based Relativity Space, which was founded in 2015, plans to hold its inaugural launch of Terran 1 sometime during a 3-hour window that opens at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

The launch is called the "Good Luck Have Fun" mission, and it is the first orbital attempt for Terran 1.

The rocket is constructed using 3D printer technology and will run on methalox fuel, which the company describes as the next generation propellant that is the easiest to eventually make on Mars.

Once the rocket reaches orbit, it will be the first privately held venture-backed space company to have done so on its first launch.

On the way to orbit, the rocket will burn through two stages powered by liquid natural gas and liquid oxygen.

The spacecraft is 110 feet in height and has nine 3D printed engines used during the first stage and one 3D printed vacuum engine for the second.

The launch will be broadcast online by visiting www.relativityspace.com.