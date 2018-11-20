FedEx expands fleet to add 1,000 electric vehicles

FedEx is growing its delivery capabilities, adding 1,000 electric vehicles to its fleet, just in time for the holiday season, the delivery company announced on Tuesday.

It purchased 100 electric vehicles from Chanje Energy Inc., and leased 900 from Ryder System, Inc. All of the vehicles will be operated by FedEx Express for commercial and residential pickup and delivery services in California.

The electric vehicles are capable of traveling more than 150 miles when fully charged, which could potentially save the Tennessee-based company 2,000 gallons of fuel, while also avoiding 20 tons of emissions per vehicle every year.

“Our investment in these vehicles is part of our commitment to that approach of serving our customers and connecting the world responsibly and resourcefully,” Mitch Jackson, the chief sustainability officer for FedEx, said in a statement.

It’s not FedEx’s first expansion effort in the electric vehicle realm: In May, the courier company ordered 20 Tesla fully electric tractor-trailers, which the electric-car maker said would provide more than $200,000 in fuel savings. CEO Elon Musk said the company is set to begin production in 2019.