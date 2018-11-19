These 10 cities have the largest middle class

If you are part of the just over 50% of the American population that are considered in the middle class and want to live in area that puts you on the same playing field as your neighbors, these are the states to consider.
Continue Reading Below
According to a report from the career site Zippia, these are the top ten states with the largest middle-class population.
To compile the list, Zippia used data from the U.S. Census Bureau and set the average middle-class household income between $35,000 and $150,000 to determine where a majority of those households reside.
Here are the findings:
1. West Jordan, Utah
Advertisement
Households: 32,635,000
Middle Class: 75.2 percent
2. West Valley City, Utah
West Valley City's Stonebridge Golf Course (West Valley City Government)
Households: 40,010,000
Middle Class: 71.89 percent
3. Layton, Utah
Households: 23,579,000
Middle Class: 71.3 percent
4. Livonia, Missouri
Households: 36,593,000
Middle Class: 70.9 percent
5. Missouri City, Texas
Households: 23,948,000
Middle Class: 70.7 percent
6. Lewisville, Texas
Households: 39,357,000
Middle Class: 70.5 percent
7. Riverview, Florida
A stunning view of this community after a powerful tropical storm during summer season. The sky cleared allowing the sunlight to shine over the wet landscape, city of Riverview, Florida.
Households: 30,875,000
Middle Class: 70.1 percent
8. Surprise, Arizona
Households: 50,799,000
Middle Class: 70 percent
9. Hillsboro, Oregon
Arial Photograpy of the area surrounding Hillsboro High School in Hillsboro, Oregon, just south of the airport. Photo taken at around 1400ft. shot facing slightly northeast.
Households: 38,749,000
Middle Class: 69.9 percent
10. Ontario, California
Households: 50,572,000
Middle Class: 68.61 percent