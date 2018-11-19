These 10 cities have the largest middle class

If you are part of the just over 50% of the American population that are considered in the middle class and want to live in area that puts you on the same playing field as your neighbors, these are the states to consider.

According to a report from the career site Zippia, these are the top ten states with the largest middle-class population.

To compile the list, Zippia used data from the U.S. Census Bureau and set the average middle-class household income between $35,000 and $150,000 to determine where a majority of those households reside.

Here are the findings:

1. West Jordan, Utah

Households: 32,635,000

Middle Class: 75.2 percent

2. West Valley City, Utah

West Valley City's Stonebridge Golf Course (West Valley City Government)

Households: 40,010,000

Middle Class: 71.89 percent

3. Layton, Utah

Households: 23,579,000

Middle Class: 71.3 percent

4. Livonia, Missouri

Households: 36,593,000

Middle Class: 70.9 percent

5. Missouri City, Texas

Households: 23,948,000

Middle Class: 70.7 percent

6. Lewisville, Texas

Households: 39,357,000

Middle Class: 70.5 percent

7. Riverview, Florida

A stunning view of this community after a powerful tropical storm during summer season. The sky cleared allowing the sunlight to shine over the wet landscape, city of Riverview, Florida.

Households: 30,875,000

Middle Class: 70.1 percent

8. Surprise, Arizona

Households: 50,799,000

Middle Class: 70 percent

9. Hillsboro, Oregon

Arial Photograpy of the area surrounding Hillsboro High School in Hillsboro, Oregon, just south of the airport. Photo taken at around 1400ft. shot facing slightly northeast.

Households: 38,749,000

Middle Class: 69.9 percent

10. Ontario, California

Households: 50,572,000

Middle Class: 68.61 percent