What is 'FDPR' and why is the US using it to cripple China's tech sector?

US officials on Friday applied the rule to China's advanced computing and supercomputer industry

Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., on why he voted for the chip bill as the U.S. faces economic and supply chain challenges. video

Sen. Hagerty on passing of chip bill: We've become 'far too dependent' on China

They did it to Huawei. They used it on Russia. Now, the United States is going after China's advanced computing and supercomputer industry.

The weapon? A little-known rule that enables U.S. regulators to extend their technology export control powers far beyond America's borders to transactions between foreign countries and China.

The provision called the foreign direct product rule, or FDPR, was first introduced in 1959 to control trading of U.S. technologies. It essentially says that if a product was made using American technology, the U.S. government has the power to stop it from being sold - including products made in a foreign country.

Researchers works semiconductor product

A researcher plants a semiconductor on an interface board during a research work to design and develop a semiconductor product at Tsinghua Unigroup research centre in Beijing, China, February 29, 2016. (REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo) ((REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo) / Reuters Photos)

DOD BLACKLISTS DRONE MANUFACTURER OVER CHINESE MILITARY TIES

On Friday, U.S. officials applied the rule to China's advanced computing and supercomputer industry to stop it from obtaining advanced computing chips.

The rule took center stage in August 2020, when it was used against China telecom company Huawei Technologies Co Ltd. American officials had tried to cut off Huawei's supply of semiconductors but found that companies were still shipping to Huawei chips made in factories outside the United States.

Eventually, U.S. regulators found a choke point: Almost all chip factories contain critical tools from U.S. suppliers. So they expanded the FDPR to control trade of chips made using U.S. technology or tools. That move was a blow to Huawei's smart phone business, and U.S. regulators used it on Russia and Belarus after the invasion of Ukraine to cut off chips.

BERLIN, GERMANY - FEBRUARY 22: A woman holds a Ukrainian flag next to a banner reading stop Putin as youth groups protest Ukraine intervention with human chain in front of the Russian Embassy on February 22, 2022 in Berlin, Germany. Yesterday, Russia ((Photo by Omer Messinger/Getty Images) / Getty Images)

CHINA-RUSSIA ALLIANCE 'A LONG TIME IN THE MAKING' AND WILL ALLOW THEM TO 'COUNTER THE WEST': EXPERT

Dan Fisher-Owens, a specialist in export controls on chips at law firm Berliner Corcoran & Rowe, said the expansion in FDPR closed a gap in U.S. export control jurisdiction.

However, he said the United States has been cautious about using the rule as it can drag foreign companies into the process and "create friction" with allies who may disagree with the application of U.S. law.

Senior U.S. officials said on Friday the new application will stop advanced chip use in Chinese supercomputers, which can be used to develop nuclear weapons and other military applications.

Semiconductor stock photo

The U.S. Senate on Monday again approved a bill to provide $52 billion in U.S. subsidies for semiconductor chips manufacturing in a bid to reach a compromise after months of discussions.  (Photo illustration by Ulrich Baumgarten via Getty Images / Getty Images)

BIDEN TO HIT CHINA WITH BROADER CURBS ON US CHIP AND TOOL EXPORTS

The United States had already placed a number of Chinese supercomputing companies on a restricted entity list, cutting them off from buying U.S. chips. But those companies started to design their own chips and seek to have them manufactured - a strategy that the U.S. action on Friday were designed to thwart.

The latest move would ban any semiconductor manufacturing firm that uses American tools - which most do - from selling advanced chips to China, said Karl Freund, a chip consultant at Cambrian AI who watches the supercomputing space.

Installation of the Polaris supercomputer system at the Argonne Leadership Computing Facility in August 2021. Polaris provides researchers with a powerful new tool to prepare for science in the exascale era, when computers will perform a billion bill (Argonne National Laboratory)

"They will have to develop their own manufacturing technologies, and they'll have to develop their own processor technologies to replace the missing U.S. or Western technologies that they're using today," said Freund, a chip consultant at Cambrian AI who watches the supercomputing space.

In that case, it could take China five to 10 years to catch up to today's technology, he added.