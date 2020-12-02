FCC commissioner concerned about Biden administration’s ‘deep ties’ to Silicon Valley

Americans should be worried about the close ties between Big Tech and key members of the incoming Biden administration, FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr told "Cavuto: Coast to Coast" Wedneday.

“I am concerned about some of the personnel decisions that are either being made or being floated,” he said. “A lot of people that may be moving into this upcoming administration have deep ties in Silicon Valley.”

Biden has so far tapped former Facebook executive Louisa Terrell as director of the White House office of legislative affairs, and his transition team is stacked with industry players like Amazon Director of International Tax Planning Tom Sullivan and LinkedIn Senior Director of North America policy Nicole Isaac.

Carr pointed out that many of these Silicon Valley vets held positions in the Obama-Biden administration, then “cashed out” to work for Big Tech, and are now set to return to Washington.

“There’s this great movie -- obviously ‘Jaws’ -- that has that line that they're 'gonna need a bigger boat.’ I think the Biden team might need a bigger revolving door,” he joked.

While Big Tech will be the subject of debates over antitrust restrictions and the reform or removal of Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, Carr said he believes the effort to snuff out industry power will remain bipartisan, despite the conflict of interest in staffing.

“I am very concerned about the massive accumulation of power that Big Tech has and I think you’re going to see pushback in a bipartisan form,” he said. “Biden has said that he believes that we should revoke Section 230.”

Fox News' Brittany De Lea and Frank Miles contributed to this report.