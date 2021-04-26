FBI looking into DC Police Department server breach

The Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police Department said on Monday that the FBI is investigating a hack that allowed unauthorized access to its server.

In a statement provided to Fox News on Monday, a spokesperson for the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department confirmed that it was aware of a potential breach of its server.

"We are aware of unauthorized access on our server," the spokesperson said. "While we determine the full impact and continue to review activity, we have engaged the FBI to fully investigate this matter."

AIRFARE SCAMS ARE ON THE RISE, HERE'S HOW TO AVOID THEM: BBB

It was not immediately clear whether information or data had been stolen.

It was reported earlier in the day that the server had been hacked by the Babuk Ransomware Group, which was not confirmed by department.

A tweet appeared to show leaked images of documents taken from the server – though their authenticity had not been verified.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Babuk is a new ransomware threat discovered this year that employs similar tactics to other ransomware threats, according to McAfee, which said at least five companied has been breached by Jan. 15.