Fake posts promoting 'free pancakes' at Trump Hotel before DC rally spread on social media

Social media users on Saturday morning spread fake posts promoting "free" pancakes and breakfast at Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., ahead of the pro-Trump "Million MAGA March."

A pro-Trump group called "Women for America First" organized for the event, which has drawn large crowds of people from across the country to D.C., defending President Trump's claims of voter fraud.

Ahead of the march, social media users touted false claims of free breakfast at Trump International with varying details; some said the free breakfast was only for those wearing pro-Trump gear while others said the food was free for all.

A representative for the Trump International Hotel confirmed to Fox News that the hotel was not serving any kind of free breakfast on Saturday.

Users also flooded TikTok, Instagram and Twitter with images of pancakes under the hashtag #MillionMAGAMarch and #TrumpRally in what appeared to be a group effort to deter attention from the rally itself.

The effort may have stemmed from TikTok users, who pulled a similar prank in June. Users claimed credit for inflated attendance expectations at a Trump rally in Tusla, Oklahoma, when they organized users to reserve tickets to the event and not show up.

An estimated 10,000 people were anticipated to attend the Women for America First rally on Saturday, according to the group's park permit.

Speeches are expected from Rep. Mike Kelly (R-Penn.), Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.), Rep.-elect Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), Rep. Louis Gohmert ( R-Texas) and others.

Counter-demonstrations are also planned, with protesters bashing Trump's attempts to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's victory. Refuse Fascism is organizing near the White House to demand "The Trump/Pence Regime Must Go," organizers said.

Fox News' Marisa Schultz contributed to this report.