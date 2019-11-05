Facebook’s new logo sparks trash talk online

Facebook has a new logo. And Twitter thinks it’s funny.

The social media giant unveiled a rebranded, text-only icon that spells out Facebook in all capital letters and social media users promptly aired their dissatisfaction. One of the most notable critics was Twitter Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey, who used his platform to tweet about the website’s rebrand.

“Twitter from TWITTER,” he posted, seemingly poking fun at Facebook’s all-caps new look.

The logo, which replaces the standard lower-case “f” in a blue box with custom typography, will not appear on Facebook itself but can be found around the company’s other platforms, like Instagram and WhatsApp. It comes as part of a bigger attempt to “be clearer about the products that come from Facebook,” the company said in a statement.

It will be rolled out over the next few weeks.

“People should know which companies make the products they use,” the memo added. “This change is a way to better communicate our ownership to the people and businesses who use our services to connect, share, build community and grow their audiences.”

Still, the changes come at a time when Facebook is in the spotlight following privacy concerns and user-data leaks, which “The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" called out: “Facebook announced that it's rebranding, with a new logo that's in all caps,” the account tweeted. “Because that was everyone's biggest complaint with Facebook.”

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, the Massachusetts Democrat leading the race for her party's nomination to run for president, chimed in, too: “Facebook can rebrand all they want but they can't hide the fact that they are too big and powerful," she tweeted.

Other users simply weren’t impressed.

“Facebook letting Mark Zuckerberg personally design a new logo in Word 97 was an interesting choice,” one user tweeted, and “Someone spent millions on that,” wrote another.

