Facebook 'unintentionally uploaded' 1.5 million users' email contacts: Report

Facebook “unintentionally uploaded” the email contacts of 1.5 million users without their knowledge or consent when they first opened their accounts, according to a report from Business Insider.

Since May 2016, new users to the social media site were asked to verify accounts with their email passwords when they signed up. Facebook then imported users’ contacts without first asking permission, Business Insider reported.

Facebook did not respond to a request for comment, but a spokesperson told Business Insider that the company was deleting the contact data.

The spokesperson also said Facebook did not access the content of users’ emails, nor did they share the information with anyone.

Facebook has since discontinued the email password verification requirement.

It’s the latest privacy misstep for Facebook, which has faced a slew of controversies over the past year, including a scandal in which the British consulting firm Cambridge Analytica gathered personal information from 87 million without their consent.

