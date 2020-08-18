Facebook will take down Trump posts that violate standards: report

With early voting set to begin soon in many states, Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg said on Tuesday the social media giant is not afraid to remove a post by President Trump if it violates company policies.

During an interview with MSNBC, Sandberg confirmed the company would remove a post from the president if it violated Facebook’s hate speech or false information standards.

“When the president violates our hate speech standards or gives false information about voter suppression or coronavirus, it comes down,” Sandberg told the outlet.

A spokesperson for the company did not immediately return FOX Business’ request for comment.

The social network has come under fire for adopting different policies from its social media peers.

Earlier this year, Facebook employees staged a “virtual protest” over how CEO Mark Zuckerberg has handled some of Trump’s controversial posts on the platform.

Twitter placed a warning label on one of Trump's tweets regarding protests that erupted after George Floyd's death -- and restricted its ability to be viewed on the platform. The tweet used the word “thugs” to describe protestors and it also used the controversial phrase “when the looting starts, the shooting starts.” The phrase has origins in the Civil Rights era when it was used to justify police efforts to crack down black demonstrators.

Trump posted the same message on Facebook, where no action was taken, to the dismay of some employees.

Around the same time, Trump posted messages about unsubstantiated claims regarding mail-in voter fraud on both Facebook and Twitter. His Twitter post was marked by a fact-check feature, which provides links for people to read more information about a topic or claim. The post was left untouched on Facebook.

During an interview with Fox News in May, Zuckerberg said that his company had a “different policy” than Twitter where fact-checking is concerned.

"I just believe strongly that Facebook shouldn't be the arbiter of truth of everything that people say online," Zuckerberg said. "Private companies probably shouldn't be, especially these platform companies, shouldn't be in the position of doing that."

