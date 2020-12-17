Facebook says it is assisting ‘Fortnite’ developer with anti-Apple lawsuit

Facebook’s conflict with Apple is escalating into a battle royale — and the social network is teaming up with “Fortnite” against the iPhone maker.

Continue Reading Below

The same day that Facebook embarked on a blitz of full-page newspaper ads slamming Apple’s iPhone privacy update, Facebook announced that it would be helping “Fortnite” developer Epic Games in its legal battle against the tech giant.

FACING NEW FORTNITE LAWSUIT, APPLE SLICES ITS APP COMMISSION RATE FOR MOST DEVELOPERS

Facebook said it would assist Epic, which is suing Apple for booting its shooting game off the App Store after it tried to circumvent the company’s 30 percent fees, by providing information on how Apple’s policies hurt the businesses that have apps on its store.

“We think it’s really important that the court understand far reaching impact of Apple’s unfair policies,” said Steve Satterfield, a director of privacy and public policy at Facebook.

EPIC GAMES SAYS LATEST APPLE FILING CONTAINS 'HALF-TRUTHS AND OUTRIGHT FALSITIES' TO PAINT COMPANY AS 'BAD ACTOR'

Apple and Epic have been at odds since August, and their closely watched saga could have ripple effects across the app ecosystem. The App Store is the only way to get apps onto Apple’s phones and iPads.

Epic’s struggle has also drawn the support of other high-profile app makers, including Tinder parent company Match Group and music streamer Spotify.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Apple last month announced plans to cut App Store commissions in half for developers that bring in less than $1 million per year, a move that critics said was merely an attempt to get the regulatory bull’s-eye off its back.