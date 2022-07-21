Facebook rolling out new Feeds tab

Meta Platforms is revamping the design of Facebook's feed to give users more control over the content they see.

"One of the most requested features for Facebook is to make sure people don't miss friends' posts," Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrote in a Facebook post on Thursday. "So today we're launching a Feeds tab where you can see posts from your friends, groups, Pages and more separately in chronological order."

Within the Feeds tab, users will be able to create a favorites list of the friends and pages they care most about. There are no "Suggested For You" posts in Feeds, and ads are included.

The Facebook app will still open up to a primary Home tab, where the social media giant's discovery engine will offer "uniquely personalized" content recommendations through a machine learning ranking system. The Home tab will also allow users to create Reels videos and see what connections are sharing on Feed and in Stories.

Beginning Thursday, some users will find the Feeds tab in their shortcut bar located at the bottom of the Facebook app on iOS and the top on Android.

The tabs in the shortcut bar change based on the parts of the app being used the most. Users can also personalize and pin a tab in their shortcut bar.

The feature is expected to roll out globally over the next week.

The changes come as Facebook faces growing competition from rival TikTok, which surpassed 1 billion monthly active users globally in September 2021.

In the first quarter of 2022, Meta reported 1.96 billion average daily active Facebook users, up 4% year over year, and 2.94 billion monthly active Facebook users, up 3% year over year.

Meta will offer an update on Facebook's user figures when it reports its second-quarter earnings next week.