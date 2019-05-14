Facebook revives ‘View As Public’ feature, adds ‘Edit Public Details’ button

Facebook unveiled two features on Tuesday that are intended to offer users more control over what can be viewed publicly on their profiles.

The two updates are the revived “View As Public” option and a new “Edit Public Details” feature, the company explained on Twitter.

“Today, we're making it easier for people to manage their publicly visible information on Facebook with two updates,” Facebook said.

The latter capability will be a button that’s added “directly to profiles,” they continued.

The company also provided images of what the latest features will look like. No other details were made available.