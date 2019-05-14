Spotify testing out new stories-like feature called ‘Storyline,’ reports say

Avid social media users who are fans of Instagram Stories may soon be able to flip through a similar feature while listening to music on Spotify.

The music streaming platform is reportedly testing out its own Stories-like feature called “Storyline” that will give listeners insights on artists and their creative process, Tech Crunch reported Monday. A Spotify spokesperson did not directly confirm the reports to Fox News, but said: “We are always testing new ways to create better experiences for more users.”

“Storyline” will have a similar format as the ones on other social media platforms — including Snapchat, Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp — but will focus on the artists and the music. Spotify's test-run of the feature was first reported by a Reddit user who said the posts had been "cropping up a bunch on songs" such as Billie Eilish's "Bad Guy."

Spotify already has the feature “Behind the Lyrics” run by its partner, Genius. However, the program was previously called out for including wrong or dated information. Hayley Williams, the frontwoman of Paramore, was among the artists who slammed Spotify for including “outdated facts” for their song “Hard Times.”

“@spotify hi. for about a yr now my band’s mgmt has tried get yall to take down some... outdated... facts on behind the lyrics for our song “Hard Times,” the singer tweeted in April. “the facts are: it’s all embarrassing & there was no “bright side”... hence the title, Hard Times. thank you & goodnight.”

It’s unclear how Spotify will work with artists to create posts for “Storyline,” Tech Crunch reported. A small group of users in the U.S. are among the people who are testing out the feature on Android and iOS apps.

A timeline of when the feature will be released was not provided.