Lifestyle

Facebook messenger for kids to launch in 70 countries

Coronavirus school shutdowns prompt Facebook to launch new tools for Messenger Kids app

By FOXBusiness
FOX Business' Lauren Simonetti breaks down the features of Facebook's new Messenger Kids app.video

Facebook is launching new tools on its Messenger app that would be geared toward kids stuck at home because of coronavirus pandemic lockdowns.

Because schools remain closed, the social media app announced the launch of Messenger Kids, an app with parental controls that lets children between the ages of 6 through 12 send text messages and have video chats. The feature is available in more than 70 countries.

Facebook is launching its Messenger Kids app with parental controls as schools remain closed globally.

The parental controls will allow moms and dads to monitor their child’s social media activity while they connect with friends, family members, teachers and coaches online.

FACEBOOK IS REMOVING EVENTS THAT DEFY CORONAVIRUS SOCIAL DISTANCING GUIDELINES 

Parents can choose to let their kids control their own friend requests through its "Supervised Friending" tool instead of having to manage each request on their child’s behalf. Moms and Dad will still, however, get notifications about the Messenger friends their kids are approving and can override them through the app's Parent Dashboard.

The app's "Groups" feature is also changing. Parents will be able to approve an adult -- such as another parent, family member, teacher or coach -- to monitor their kid's group chat.

Facebook’s kids' messaging service has received backlash in the past for its online safety practices. Last year, a glitch enabled kids to make group chats with others that were not approved by their parents. The error garnered the attention of Congress last year with senators urging Facebook to practice better privacy and security.

