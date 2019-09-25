Facebook eyes landmark site in NYC: report

Facebook is reportedly currently considering buying a renowned landmark building in midtown Manhattan, as the company continues to explore a substantial expansion of its existing corporate presence in New York City.

Continue Reading Below

Facebook is in "advanced" talks to purchase James A. Farley Post Office, which is located on the other side of the street from Madison Square Garden, the New York Post reports. The building will have 740,000 square feet of office space when it is done being redeveloped in 2020 by Vornado Realty Trust, according to the Post.

A Facebook spokeswoman declined to confirm the talks.

(Source: Google Street View)

"We constantly asses our facilities needs. And at this time, we don’t have anything new to share about our plans in New York," the spokeswoman said.

Advertisement

The 107-year-old, Eighth Avenue edifice, built in 1912, takes up a whole block and is notable for being completely white, with classical columns as you walk up the steep steps to the main entrance. On the building's exterior was the old Post Office slogan: "Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS