Facebook live-streaming is 'defective,' Harvard Law’s Vivek Wadhwa says

The 18-year-old man has been arrested and charged with sharing the live-stream of the massacre that happened at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand last week that left 50 people dead.

Facebook has been under fire following the attack for allowing its live-streaming services to continue after the live stream of the attack was shared all over the social media site. Critics have called for the removal of the live-stream option from the social media platform.

In an interview on FOX Business, Harvard Law distinguished fellow Vivek Wadhwa commented on the Facebook’s failure in removing the live streaming option.

“The way social media is designed is whatever is most inflammatory and whatever is most provocative goes viral and fans the flames,” he said on Monday. “So what happens when you have something as horrible as what we saw there, that’s going to be everywhere before it can be stopped?”

The site has removed over 1.5 million videos of the gruesome event. However, there is no certainty that the video is completely gone as other online users may have recorded the footage for reposting purposes.

Wadhwa condemned social media sites saying, “The tech industry is trying to monetize all of this. They want the sensation stuff.” He went on to say, “The more inflammatory it is the more ads they can sell and the more profit they can make. So the entire design of the system is flawed.”

Last year, Facebook made $55 billion in revenue with most of the profit coming from advertisements.