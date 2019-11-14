Facebook completes massive lease for office space in NYC's Hudson Yards

Social media giant Facebook had completed a lease for more than 1.5 million square feet of office space with New York City's Hudson Yards.

The company will fill 30 floors and three buildings, Hudson Yards announced on Thursday.

"New York's vibrant communities, strong business economy and diverse talent base first attracted us to the city in 2007," John Tenanes, vice president of global facilities and real estate for Facebook said in a statement. "When considering the next phase of our growth in the city, it was important that our newest office space was situated in the heart of a vibrant community that offered access to arts, culture, media and commerce. Hudson Yards offered this and more, and we're excited to expand our offices there starting in 2020."

The move to scoop up more office space in the Big Apple comes after e-commerce giant Amazon scrapped plans to build a second headquarters in Queens – amid pushback from state and local political leaders.

On Manhattan's West Side, Hudson Yards is a $25 billion complex that includes shopping, as well as commercial and residential real estate.

