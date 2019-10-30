Facebook/Instagram to ban sexually suggestive veggie emojis

Social media is doing some pruning in its emoji garden.

Facebook's new standards concerning what is allowed sexual expression on its social media platforms went into effect in September, according to the New York Post.

Pairing an eggplant or peach emoji now qualifies as "Sexual Solicitation."

The Facebook Community Standards were updated in July. The terms also cover Instagram.

A violation of the terms can get a user’s account flagged or removed, according to the adult industry news site XBIZ.

While specific emojis aren't named,the Facebook Community Standards language referred to commonly used sexual symbols or emoji strings as "Suggestive Elements."

“[Content] will only be removed from Facebook and Instagram if it contains a sexual emoji alongside an implicit or indirect ask for nude imagery, sex or sexual partners, or sex chat conversations,” Instagram tells The Post.

A Facebook company statement to XBIZ said “We often make updates to our Community Standards. We publish these changes on our Community Standards site so our community is aware.”