Facebook enables cross-platform communication between Instagram, Messenger

Facebook announced Wednesday that the company plans to enable cross-platform communication between its Messenger and Instagram apps to allow users to connect with each other in an easier fashion.

With the update, the company hopes to "seamlessly connect" friends and family across the two platforms in which users are able to use either app to send messages and join video calls.

People using the Messenger app will be able to reach a user on Instagram without needing to download a new app, and vice versa, Facebook wrote in a Wednesday post.

Users will also be able to manage whether message requests go to their chats list, their Message Requests folder, or whether they receive them at all.

Regardless of the update, messages and calls from users using Instagram will still stay in a user's Instagram app, Facebook said.

After recognizing that users people send more than 100 billion messages to their friends and family each day over Messenger, the company decided to "bring some of the best Messenger features to Instagram– so you have access to the best messaging experience, no matter which app you use."

In citing previous research, the company discovered that one out of three people who used Messenger noted that it can be difficult to remember where to find a previous conversation.

The update aims to prevent further confusion and help users "stay connected without thinking about which app to use," the company said.

The company is also adding 10 new features as part of the update including "Watch Together," which lets users watch trending videos with friends on IGTV during a video call.

Instagram users can decide whether to receive the update. The company is planning to roll out the update on both apps in a few countries, before further global expansion.

