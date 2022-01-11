Stocks drift down ahead of Powell testimony
All three of major U.S. stock indices are in the red for 2022
U.S. stocks drifted lower in early trading as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell heads to Capitol Hill.
The Nasdaq Composite fell 0.4%, followed by the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average, which dropped 0.17% and 0.09%, respectively.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|I:DJI
|DOW JONES AVERAGES
|35894.71
|-174.16
|-0.48%
|SP500
|S&P 500
|4658.5
|-11.79
|-0.25%
|I:COMP
|NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX
|14962.28088
|+19.45
|+0.13%
Powell, in prepared remarks, will tell lawmakers the central bank remains committed to fighting inflation at his reconfirmation hearing, which begins at 10 am ET. Consumer and producer prices, due out Wednesday and Thursday, are expected to rise 7% and 9.8%, respectively.
The yield on the 10-Year Treasury hovered at 1.77% a 12-month high.
HERE'S WHERE SURGING PRICES ARE HITTING CONSUMERS THE MOST
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|USO
|UNITED STATES OIL FUND L.P.
|56.99
|+0.83
|+1.47%
Oil is also higher, approaching the $79-per-barrel level.
In stocks, IBM dropped after the team at UBS slapped the stock with a sell rating.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|IBM
|INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORP.
|129.70
|-5.30
|-3.93%
American Airlines shares are rising after disclosing, in an SEC filing, revenues will be better than expected.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|AAL
|AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
|18.96
|+0.17
|+0.93%
"The Company expects its fourth quarter total revenue to be down approximately 17% versus the fourth quarter of 2019, which is better than the Company’s previous guidance of down approximately 20%," the company disclosed.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|CVS
|CVS HEALTH CORP.
|105.99
|+0.95
|+0.90%
|RAD
|RITE AID CORP.
|13.27
|+0.51
|+4.00%
|WBA
|WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE INC.
|54.02
|+0.29
|+0.54%
CVS Health boosted its outlook for the full year with profit goals now forecast to be as high as $8.38 per share, above the $8 previously disclosed. Demand for COVID-19 vaccines and tests are helping drive profits.
Grocer Albertsohn's also raising its full-year financial guidance citing a "favorable economic backdrop" as it expects to post sales of as much as $4.3 billion, above the prior $4 billion estimate. Still, executives warned that supply chain disruptions are impacting business for the next 4 to 6 weeks.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|ACI
|ALBERTSONS COMPANIES
|28.63
|-3.32
|-10.39%