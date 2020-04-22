Eventbrite removing events that defy coronavirus social distancing concerns

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Event management and ticketing website Eventbrite is removing gatherings from its platform that encourage people to violate social distancing guidelines, according to a new report.

Facebook is taking down similar events from its website, as protests against shelter-in-place orders to slow the COVID-19 spread pop up across the country.

Eventbrite started limiting posts after CNET discovered a "Freedom Rally" scheduled in Ottawa, Canada, on May 2 calling the quarantine measures a "fake lockdown."

"When we become aware of any events that may violate our guidelines, we investigate and take necessary action. We consider gatherings in areas where there is specific guidance from public officials around social distancing and shelter in place as a violation, so are actively working to unpublish this event," Eventbrite told CNET.

Eventbrite did not immediately return a FOX Business request for comment.

Groups that want businesses and schools to reopen as job losses mount have used social media to organize their rallies.

There have been more than 825,306 recorded COVID-19 infections in the United States to date, and at least 45,075 deaths. The crackdown on gatherings that go against social distancing orders comes as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director warned Tuesday that a second wave of the coronavirus will be even more deadly as it is likely to continue to spread during the start of flu season.

Thousands of small businesses that host events via Eventbrite's platform, particularly event creators, promoters and venue owners, have been financially impacted by the pandemic with ongoing cancellations of live events. Now, some are pivoting to virtual models to stay afloat.

There has been a 300 percent increase on Eventbrite listings, and searches on the website for online events have increased nine times in March.

