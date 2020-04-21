Coronavirus lockdown protests sprout in North Carolina, Missouri, Alabama

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

Protesters gathered in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Tuesday morning to ask government leaders to let them go back to work amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Other back-to-work rallies scheduled for Tuesday afternoon include Jefferson City, Missouri, and Montgomery, Alabama.

SEE PHOTOS:

Image 1 of 5

"Now more than ever we need to be providing more services and having more people working," Missouri protest organizer Josh Schisler told FOX Business.

FACEBOOK REMOVES EVENTS THAT DEFY SOCIAL DISTANCING GUIDELINES

Anti-lockdown protests have popped up in at least 25 states with both Republican and Democratic governors as U.S. unemployment claims skyrocket.

"Reopen NC" demonstrators first descended on Raleigh last week and plan to be there every Tuesday, organizer Ashley Smith told FOX Business. North Carolina's stay-at-home order will expire April 29.

Tuesday's rally in Missouri is the first to take place in the state capital, although protesters gathered in Kansas City, Missouri, on Monday. Missouri's stay-at-home order will expire May 3, although Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said his city's stay-at-home order will last until May 15, KCUR reported.

Alabama's stay-at-home order expires April 30.

The North Carolina protest comes after the state's neighbors Tennessee, Georgia and South Carolina said on Monday that certain businesses will be able to reopen this week or next. Protesters gathered in Nashville, Tennessee, on Sunday to demand an end to the lockdown and faced criticism for not staying six feet apart from one another.

Nearby Kentucky reported its largest daily spike in virus cases on Sunday, days after protesters gathered at the state capitol. It's unknown whether the spike was due to the gathering.

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

On Monday, Facebook said it will remove posts and other content that encourage people to gather in defiance of government health guidelines. Although Facebook said it removed posts after consulting with state governments including New Jersey and Nebraska, many governors' offices were quick to distance themselves from the idea.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS