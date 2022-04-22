Elon Musk's heart and mind in the 'right place' on Twitter, Domain Money CEO Adam Dell says

As Elon Musk awaits an official decision on whether Twitter will approve his takeover offer, one crypto investment platform founder says the Tesla CEO’s heart and mind are in "the right place."

"Elon has a very reasonable approach to the importance of the Twitter platform," Domain Money CEO Adam Dell told "Cavuto: Coast to Coast," Friday.



"There's no question that these social media platforms have a real role and a level of responsibility in our society that needs to be handled in a very delicate way."

Dell’s comments come on the heels of Musk securing approximately $46.5 billion to help finance a potential deal with Twitter.

He noted that Musk's attempt to bring more transparency to social media platforms is a "good thing" for our society.

"Hate and negative sentiment rises to the top, more profoundly than positive sentiment," Dell stressed.

"True information, true facts, rather than things that are misleading, are not well identified on these social media platforms, and that needs to change."

Meanwhile, Dell has first-hand experience working with very successful companies, as his business Domain Money is a crypto investment platform that prides itself on helping customers invest easier across asset classes.

He is also a former Goldman Sachs partner and his brother, Michael Dell, is the CEO of Dell Technologies, one of the world’s largest tech infrastructure companies.

FOX Business host Neil Cavuto asked Dell how Domain Money can help crypto regulation in an enormously volatile market.

"Investors recognize that they should make crypto a more meaningful part of their investment portfolio, but are quite disconnected from the underlying technologies," he answered.

"We put together portfolios that are managed by our investment team to give investors access to this asset class without the requirement of the following market every day."