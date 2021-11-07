Expand / Collapse search
Elon Musk should sell 10% of Tesla stock, Twitter users vote

Musk said he would abide by the results of the poll

Elon Musk’s Twitter followers weighed in this weekend on whether the Tesla CEO should sell 10% of his stock in the company. 

The Twitter poll, which garnered more than 3.5 million votes closed Sunday, with nearly 58% in favor of Musk’s proposition and more than 42% against the idea. 

Musk said he would abide by the results of the poll, whatever the outcome may have been. 

The tweet came amid some Democrats pushing for billionaires to pay taxes when the price of the stocks they hold goes up, even if they don't sell any shares. It's a concept called "unrealized gains," and Musk is sitting on a lot of them with a net worth of roughly $300 billion. 

Much of Musk's wealth is held in shares of Tesla, which does not pay him a cash salary. "I only have stock, thus the only way for me to pay taxes personally is to sell stock," he tweeted.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 