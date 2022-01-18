Elon Musk says social media accounts tracking his travel becoming 'security issue'

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has warned that social media accounts tracking his travel movements are becoming a "security issue."

The comment was a reply to Twitter user Sawyer Merritt, who said he would no longer post any reported travel plans for the safety of Musk and his family.

ELON MUSK ‘TRASH’-TALKS SOFTWARE CEO'S FULL SELF-DRIVING SLAM

On Monday, Musk denied a Drive Tesla Canada report that he would be visiting the company's Berlin Gigafactory later this week. The website, which cited a person familiar with the matter, added that Musk would be transported in a Tesla Model Y made at the facility.

"I obv can't comment on every rumor but this isn't true," he wrote. "Am headed to Berlin mid Feb, not this week."

Ticker Security Last Change Change % TSLA TESLA INC. 1,046.77 -2.84 -0.27%

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

According to Reuters, Musk told thousands of Tesla fans at the company's Giga-Fest event in October that the company was aiming to start production at the Berlin factory in November or December and that its first deliveries would hopefully happen in December.

The factory, which is awaiting final approval from local authorities and has been delayed by pushback from environmental groups, will manufacture the electric vehicle maker's Model Y as well as millions of battery cells. Musk hopes to achieve volume production of batteries at the site by the end of 2022 and expects to produce about 5,000 or "hopefully 10,000" vehicles per week.

In 2021, Tesla delivered a total of 936,172 vehicles across the globe, including 308,600 in the fourth quarter.

Musk is the world's richest person with a net worth of $276 billion, per Forbes.