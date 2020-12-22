Expand / Collapse search
Elon Musk says he unsuccessfully tried to sell Tesla to Apple’s Tim Cook

The Tesla CEO said he reached out to Cook during the “darkest days” of Model 3 production

Tesla CEO Elon Musk revealed on Twitter on Tuesday that he once reached out to Apple CEO Tim Cook about the possibility of a striking a deal between the two companies, but Cook declined the invite.

Musk said he made the overture during the “darkest days” of the Model 3 program, with the intent to offer Tesla to Cook at one-tenth of the company’s current value.

The early days of the manufacturing process for Tesla’s popular Model 3 were plagued with problems, including bottlenecks that slowed productions rates and led to undelivered promises.

A spokesperson for Apple did not return FOX Business’ request for comment about the claims.

This week Reuters reported that Apple planned to launch its own self-driving passenger car technology by 2024.

