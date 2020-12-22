Elon Musk says he unsuccessfully tried to sell Tesla to Apple’s Tim Cook

Tesla CEO Elon Musk revealed on Twitter on Tuesday that he once reached out to Apple CEO Tim Cook about the possibility of a striking a deal between the two companies, but Cook declined the invite.

Musk said he made the overture during the “darkest days” of the Model 3 program, with the intent to offer Tesla to Cook at one-tenth of the company’s current value.

The early days of the manufacturing process for Tesla’s popular Model 3 were plagued with problems, including bottlenecks that slowed productions rates and led to undelivered promises.

A spokesperson for Apple did not return FOX Business’ request for comment about the claims.

This week Reuters reported that Apple planned to launch its own self-driving passenger car technology by 2024.

