Elon Musk says Tesla recruiting engineers for Berlin, he'll conduct interviews

Telsa founder and CEO Elon Musk on Thursday said the electric vehicle maker is recruiting "ace engineers" for its new "gigafactory," or manufacturing plant, in Berlin, Germany.

Musk first announced plans to build the company's first European gigafactory, which is currently under construction in Berlin, last November.

"Recruiting ace engineers for Giga Berlin!" Musk tweeted on Wednesday. "Will interview in person tomorrow on site. Send resume to 25Guns@Tesla.com."

Prospective employees can also apply for jobs at Gigafactory Berlin directly from Tesla's website.

The carmaker currently has an assembly plant in the Netherlands for its Model S and Model X vehicles and plans to start production on the Model Y in Berlin by 2021, according to its website.

"Gigafactory Berlin-Brandenburg will be the most advanced high-volume electric vehicle production plant in the world," the website states. "Starting with Model Y production at launch, we will establish original vehicle design and engineering for worldwide markets out of Germany."

Tesla's market share in Western Europe reportedly fell from 33.8% to 13.5% in the third quarter of 2020, according to EV news website InsideEVs, citing industry analyst Matthias Schmidt. Volkswagen, Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi and Hyundai sold more EVs than Tesla in the region during that period, the outlet reported.

The outlet attributed the decrease in market share to coronavirus pandemic-related manufacturing issues and a weakened demand for the Model S and Model X.

