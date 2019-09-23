Elon Musk reveals behind-the-scenes photos of SpaceX Starship

SpaceX founder Elon Musk tweeted more images of the Starship rocket Monday, after reviewing construction progress at the SpaceX South Texas Launch site in Boca Chica Village, Texas.

The photos show crews installing rear moving fins, and Musk said the top half of the rocket, with forward fins and header tanks will likely be installed Wednesday. Three Raptor rocket engines have already been installed, according to Musk.

Based in Hawthorne, California, SpaceX is a private space transportation company, started in 2002, with the goal of assisting the colonization of Mars. Starship aims to take cargo and passengers into space starting in 2021.

Musk last tweeted out a status-update on the Starship six days ago.

The goal is for the SpaceX Starship -- which will be 30 feet in diameter and 180 feet long -- to be launched in the near future.

“The goal is to get orbital as quickly as possible, potentially even this year, with the full stack operational by the end of next year and then customers in early 2021,” Jonathan Hofeller, VP of commercial sales for SpaceX, told the APSAT Conference in Jakarta, Indonesia in June.

