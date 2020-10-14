Elon Musk, SpaceX to get Hollywood treatment from heartthrob Channing Tatum's production company

Tesla CEO Elon Musk and SpaceX are getting the Hollywood treatment from HBO and Free Association, heartthrob actor Channing Tatum's production company.

The six-episode project will focus on the Falcon 9 launch on May 30, Deadline reported.

The series will draw from the 2015 book "Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX, and the Quest for a Fantastic Future" by Ashlee Vance. Doug Jung, who wrote the screenplay for the 2016 film "Star Trek Beyond," is involved, Deadline reported.

Tatum will be an executive producer.

SpaceX is a private aerospace company founded by Musk in May 2002. In partnership with NASA, SpaceX's Falcon 9 sent U.S. astronauts into orbit on May 30 for the first time in almost a decade, since the government retired NASA's space shuttle in 2011. It also became the first private company to send astronauts into orbit.

"You want to wake up in the morning and think the future is going to be great – and that’s what being a spacefaring civilization is all about," Musk's mission statement for the company reads. "It’s about believing in the future and thinking that the future will be better than the past. And I can’t think of anything more exciting than going out there and being among the stars."

FOX Business' Audrey Conklin contributed to this report.

