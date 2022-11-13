Expand / Collapse search
Tesla

Elon Musk shoots down report that Tesla will export China-made cars to the US

Tesla's Shanghai Gigafactory has the capacity to produce 1.1 million electric vehicles per year

 'Meet Kevin' financial analyst and YouTuber Kevin Paffrath provides insight on the Tesla company on 'Making Money.' video

Elon Musk needs to focus on Tesla: Kevin Paffrath

Elon Musk needs to focus on Tesla: Kevin Paffrath

 'Meet Kevin' financial analyst and YouTuber Kevin Paffrath provides insight on the Tesla company on 'Making Money.'

Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Friday denied a Reuters report that the electric vehicle manufacturer was considering exporting its cars made in China to the United States. 

In characteristically brief fashion, Musk replied "False" in response to a Reuters story: "Tesla mulls exporting China-made EVs to United States." 

The company did not immediately respond to FOX Business's request for comment on the story. 

Tesla Model 3 and Y in China

FILE: Tesla Model Y and Model 3 electric vehicles, which will be sent to the Port of Zeebrugge in Belgium, wait to be loaded on board the roll-on-roll-off cargo vessel Theben operated by Wallenius Wilhelmsen at Nangang port on May 15, 2022, in Shangh ((Photo by Shen Chunchen/VCG via Getty Images))

According to the report, Tesla has been studying whether parts made by its China-based suppliers are compliant with local regulations in North America. If so, the company is reportedly deciding whether to ship China-made Model Y and Model 3 cars for sale there as soon as next year

ELON MUSK SOLD ALMOST $4B OF TESLA SHARES IN TWITTER TAKEOVER

Were that to happen, it could potentially set up a channel for exports to Canada, anonymous sources close to the matter told Reuters. 

Tesla's Shanghai Gigafactory has the capacity to produce 1.1 million electric vehicles per year, making it the company's most productive manufacturing hub.

Tesla Model 3 and Y in China

FILE: Tesla Model Y and Model 3 electric vehicles, which will be sent to the Port of Zeebrugge in Belgium, wait to be loaded on board the roll-on-roll-off cargo vessel Theben operated by Wallenius Wilhelmsen at Nangang port on May 15, 2022, in Shangh (Photo by Shen Chunchen/VCG via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The Shanghai plant, which makes Model 3 sedans and Model Y crossovers, currently sells those vehicles in China and exports them to markets in Europe, Australia and South East Asia.

Until now, Tesla's cars sold in North America have been built at its plants in Fremont, California, and Austin, Texas. 

The California plant, Tesla's first, produces the Model S, the Model 3 sedans and the Model X and Model Y crossovers. The Texas plant, which opened earlier this year, makes the Model Y and will produce Tesla's upcoming Cybertruck.

Reuters contributed to this report. 