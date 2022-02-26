Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Ukraine

Elon Musk says Starlink is active in Ukraine amid internet disruptions

User terminals are 'en route' to Ukraine now, Musk said

close
Former Minister of Economy of Ukraine Tymofiy Mylovanov discusses Russian forces advancing towards Kyiv and the Ukrainian military forces. video

Former Ukraine economy minister: It became clear Russia's objective is to take Kyiv

Former Minister of Economy of Ukraine Tymofiy Mylovanov discusses Russian forces advancing towards Kyiv and the Ukrainian military forces.

SpaceX founder Elon Musk said Saturday evening that the company's Starlink satellites are now active in Ukraine to alleviate some of the connectivity challenges the country is facing amid the Russia invasion. 

Ukrainian Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov appealed to Musk on Saturday morning, saying that while his "rockets successfully land from space — Russian rockets attack Ukrainian civil people!"

Just 10 hours later, Musk responded that Starlink is now active in the eastern European country and more terminals are on the way. 

RUSSIA INVADES UKRAINE: LIVE UPDATES

Starlink is a network of about 2,000 satellites in low earth orbit that provide high-speed broadband internet by connecting with user terminals around the globe. 

Image 1 of 2

 The Falcon 9 rocket seen here is carrying 49 Starlink internet satellites for a broadband network. 

Because it isn't limited by traditional internet infrastructure, Starlink can be deployed quickly in hard-to-reach areas and disaster situations. 

SpaceX did not immediately respond to a request for comment about when or how many user terminals would be delivered to Ukraine. 

Image 1 of 2

Ukrainian soldiers take positions in downtown Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. 

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Internet service has been disrupted in several cities throughout Ukraine, including Kyiv, Mariupol, and Kharkiv, and Kherson, according to internet monitor NetBlocks. 

As Russian forces crossed the border into Ukraine and shelled cities on Thursday morning, Russian hackers also conducted cyberattacks against the Ukrainian government and critical infrastructure. 