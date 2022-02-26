Elon Musk says Starlink is active in Ukraine amid internet disruptions

SpaceX founder Elon Musk said Saturday evening that the company's Starlink satellites are now active in Ukraine to alleviate some of the connectivity challenges the country is facing amid the Russia invasion.

Ukrainian Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov appealed to Musk on Saturday morning, saying that while his "rockets successfully land from space — Russian rockets attack Ukrainian civil people!"

Just 10 hours later, Musk responded that Starlink is now active in the eastern European country and more terminals are on the way.

Starlink is a network of about 2,000 satellites in low earth orbit that provide high-speed broadband internet by connecting with user terminals around the globe.

Because it isn't limited by traditional internet infrastructure, Starlink can be deployed quickly in hard-to-reach areas and disaster situations.

SpaceX did not immediately respond to a request for comment about when or how many user terminals would be delivered to Ukraine.

Internet service has been disrupted in several cities throughout Ukraine, including Kyiv, Mariupol, and Kharkiv, and Kherson, according to internet monitor NetBlocks.

As Russian forces crossed the border into Ukraine and shelled cities on Thursday morning, Russian hackers also conducted cyberattacks against the Ukrainian government and critical infrastructure.