Elon Musk says he won't get coronavirus vaccine

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said Monday he won't be getting a coronavirus vaccine if and when one becomes available.

The powerhouse billionaire disclosed that he wasn't concerned about contracting the virus that has so far infected over 7 million people in the U.S.

When asked during an episode of the New York Times podcast "Sway" if he would get a vaccine, Musk said, "I’m not at risk for COVID, nor are my kids."

Musk has been vocal about restrictions regarding COVID-19 since the early stages of the pandemic, even comparing lockdown orders with house arrest.

"Reopen with care & appropriate protection, but don't put everyone under de facto house arrest," he tweeted in April.

Rather than implement nationwide stay-at-home orders, Musk argued during the interview that "anyone who is at risk should be quarantined until the storm passes."

Musk added: "Essentially, the right thing to do would be to not have done a lockdown for the whole country."

He further argued that lockdowns are a "no-win situation."

If an employee were to grow concerned that they may expose their family to the virus if they came into work, Musk would simply tell them to "stay home."

If that becomes the case, Musk was asked if he felt obligated to still pay them.

He declined to answer and when pressed further threatened to end the interview.

"Kara, I do not want to get into a debate about COVID, this situation," Musk told host Kara Swisher. "Let’s just move on."

