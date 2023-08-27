Elon Musk slams 'cringe' LinkedIn, hints at creating competitor to Microsoft-owned app

Billionaire Elon Musk on Saturday hinted at developing an X (formerly Twitter) competitor to the career networking and Microsoft-owned jobs portal platform, LinkedIn.

Musk hinted at the possibility when responding to an X user who posted: "Is there anything worse than LinkedIn?"

Musk said he sometimes receives LinkedIn links for job applications but prefers a resume or bio to be emailed because "the cringe level is so high that I just can’t bring myself to use it."

"We will make sure that the X competitor to LinkedIn is cool," Musk said.

Musk, who has at times been known to make grandiose promises without following through, did not elaborate on his plans. Most recently he raised the possibility of a cage match with his rival, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. But as of late August, that has failed to materialize.

The Tesla CEO took control of Twitter in a $44 billion acquisition last fall after a chaotic and protracted legal battle that stretched on for months.

FOX Business has reached out to Musk and LinkedIn for comment.