Elon Musk congratulates SpaceX team on executing 3 'flawless launches' in 2 days

Tesla CEO Elon Musk congratulated the SpaceX team for conducting three "flawless launches" in under one week.

"Congrats to SpaceX Falcon team for executing 3 flawless launches in 2 days!, Musk tweeted on Sunday.

SpaceX has completed three missions since Friday, according to Space.com.

On June 17, SpaceX launched 53 Starlink internet satellites from NASA's Kennedy Space Center.

The company then launched a radar satellite on Saturday in Vandenberg Space Force Base in California for the German military.

On Sunday, SpaceX then successfully completed a two-stage Falcon 9 rocket launch from Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, which landed back on earth 10 minutes after liftoff, according to the report.

According to Space.com, SpaceX has completed 26 launches so far in 2022.

Musk said on June 14 that SpaceX will have a Starship rocket ready to fly by July, adding that a second Starship ready by August.

"Starship will be ready to fly next month. I was in the high bay & mega bay late last night reviewing progress," Musk said. "We will have a second Starship stack ready to fly in August and then monthly thereafter."

