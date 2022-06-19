Expand / Collapse search
AIR AND SPACE

Elon Musk congratulates SpaceX team on executing 3 'flawless launches' in 2 days

Elon Musk's SpaceX has completed 26 launches so far in 2022

SpaceX's Crew-3 astronauts return home from the International Space Station and splash down off the coast of Florida. video

Tesla CEO Elon Musk congratulated the SpaceX team for conducting three "flawless launches" in under one week.

"Congrats to SpaceX Falcon team for executing 3 flawless launches in 2 days!, Musk tweeted on Sunday.

SpaceX has completed three missions since Friday, according to Space.com. 

On June 17, SpaceX launched 53 Starlink internet satellites from NASA's Kennedy Space Center.

SPACEX CLEARS FAA ENVIRONMENTAL HURDLE, MOVES CLOSER TO ROUTINE LAUNCHES OF STARSHIP ROCKET FROM TEXAS

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Hands in Air

CEO of Tesla Motors Elon Musk speaks at the Tesla Giga Texas manufacturing "Cyber Rodeo" grand opening party in Austin, Texas, on April 7, 2022. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images) (SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The company then launched a radar satellite on Saturday in Vandenberg Space Force Base in California for the German military.

On Sunday, SpaceX then successfully completed a two-stage Falcon 9 rocket launch from Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, which landed back on earth 10 minutes after liftoff, according to the report.

According to Space.com, SpaceX has completed 26 launches so far in 2022.

SpaceX Rocket

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon capsule on launch Pad 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center on November 09, 2021, in Cape Canaveral, Florida.  (Joe Raedle/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Musk said on June 14 that SpaceX will have a Starship rocket ready to fly by July, adding that a second Starship ready by August.

"Starship will be ready to fly next month. I was in the high bay & mega bay late last night reviewing progress," Musk said. "We will have a second Starship stack ready to fly in August and then monthly thereafter."

