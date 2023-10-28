Elon Musk announces Starlink internet access for aid organizations in Gaza

Tech entrepreneur Elon Musk says his internet service company will work to aid humanitarian efforts in Gaza.

Musk made the claim in response to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who criticized Israel for its decision to cut all communications in Gaza as part of the war effort.

"Cutting off all communication to a population of 2.2 million is unacceptable. Journalists, medical professionals, humanitarian efforts, and innocents are all endangered," wrote Ocasio-Cortez.

ELON MUSK SAYS HE'S WORRIED ABOUT THE 'HIGH INTEREST RATE ENVIRONMENT WE'RE IN'

"I do not know how such an act can be defended. The United States has historically denounced this practice," she added.

Musk, who was not mentioned in the post, replied to the representative to assure her that his internet company Starlink would be offering service in the region.

"Starlink will support connectivity to internationally recognized aid organizations in Gaza," Musk wrote on social media platform X on Saturday.

TESLA CEO ELON MUSK REPORTEDLY SHEDS BILLIONS FROM NET WORTH

Support in Gaza would not be the first time that Starlink has been deployed in the middle of a violent conflict.

Musk has made the Starlink satellite communications system available on a number of occasions to help provide internet access and connectivity to areas impacted by war and natural disasters.

Starlink is a satellite internet constellation made up of thousands of small, mass-produced satellites that are in low Earth orbit and communicate with transceivers on the ground.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Starlink was deployed to Ukraine following Russia’s invasion to help Ukrainians maintain communications while Russia degraded and destroyed the infrastructure supporting its internet and communications networks.

It has been used by Ukraine’s government, military and civilians – supporting both humanitarian and military uses.

Fox Business's Eric Revell contributed to this report.