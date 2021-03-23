Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Elon Musk

Elon Musk posts viral meme with 'strongest argument against aliens,' drawing like from Jack Dorsey

American Airlines flight crew made apparent UFO sighting last month

close
Miami mayor Francis Suarez and developer Daniel Kodsi discuss the risk of spring break amid coronavirus, building a tunnel in Miami with Elon Musk and Miami's 'robust' economy.video

Miami mayor and Elon Musk to discuss building a tunnel to connect the city

Miami mayor Francis Suarez and developer Daniel Kodsi discuss the risk of spring break amid coronavirus, building a tunnel in Miami with Elon Musk and Miami's 'robust' economy.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk caused a buzz on social media Tuesday when he added his voice to the ongoing debate over whether aliens exist.

"Strongest argument against aliens," he tweeted. He posted two charts indicating that despite improvements in camera resolution, the resolution for UFO images remained the same.

The post picked up more than 37,000 retweets by Tuesday afternoon and got a like from Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM FOX BUSINESS

Musk's tweet came after what appeared to be heightened speculation surrounding government knowledge of UFOs.

At the end of last month, an American Airlines flight crew made an apparent UFO sighting.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"We just had something go right over the top of us," the pilot said in a radio transmission. "I hate to say this but it looked like a long cylindrical object that almost looked like a cruise-missile type of thing. Moving really fast and went right over the top of us."