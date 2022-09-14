Expand / Collapse search
Dutch students create carbon-eating electric vehicle

ZEM captures more carbon than it emits and is mostly made of 3D printed parts

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The sporty all-electric car from the Netherlands resembles a BMW coupe, but is unique: It captures more carbon than it emits.

"Our end goal is to create a more sustainable future," said Jens Lahaije, finance manager for TU/ecomotive, the Eindhoven University of Technology student team that created the car.

ELECTRIC CHEVROLET EQUINOX EV REVEALED WITH $30,000 STARTING PRICE

Called ZEM, for zero emission mobility, the two-seater houses a Cleantron lithium-ion battery pack, and most of its parts are 3D-printed from recycled plastics, Lahaije said.

The target is to minimize carbon dioxide emitted during the car's full lifespan, from manufacturing to recycling, he added.

Zero Emission Mobility is a carbon-eating car

Zero Emission Mobility, also known as ZEM, was made by an Eindhoven University of Technology student team.  (Bart van Overbeeke/Handou)

Battery electric vehicles emit virtually no CO2 during operation compared with combustion-engine vehicles, but battery cell production can create so much pollution that it can take EVs tens of thousands of miles to achieve "carbon parity" with comparable fossil-fueled models.

JEEP RECON AND WAGONEER S REVEALED AS BRAND'S FIRST ELECTRIC SUVS

ZEM uses two filters that can capture up to 4.41 of CO2 over 20,000 miles of driving, the Eindhoven team estimated. They imagine a future when filters can be emptied at charging stations.

The students are showing their vehicle on a U.S. promotional tour to universities and companies from the East Coast to Silicon Valley.