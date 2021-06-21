Expand / Collapse search
Drone pilot notification system down, FAA says

Fox Business Flash top headlines for June 21

The system that assists drone pilots with navigating airspace was down Monday, the Federal Aviation Administration said. 

"The FAA is experiencing a nationwide outage of the Low Altitude Authorization and Notification Capability," officials tweeted Monday. "Airspace authorizations are currently ONLY available through the FAADroneZone until further notice."

The Low Altitude Authorization and Notification Capability system helps drone pilots access airspace at or below 400 feet. It also helps pilots to be aware of where they cannot fly. 


This is a developing story. Check back for updates.