'Dogequest' site meant to intimidate Tesla owners pops up on dark web: report

The "Dogequest" website aimed at intimidating Tesla owners has resurfaced on the dark web, according to a report posted just days after the Justice Department announced three individuals were charged in federal cases for allegedly attacking Tesla properties around the country.

The website, which claims to "empower creative expressions of protest," at one point exposed the names, addresses, phone numbers and email addresses of Tesla owners, as well as the addresses of Tesla dealerships, the approximate locations of Tesla superchargers and the personal information of employees at the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which is led by Elon Musk, 404 Media reported.

It added that a dark web version of the website called "DOGEQUEST Unleashed" has now been set up, making it potentially harder to shut down.

"Disrupt the paradigm and accelerate to our decentralized, dark web hub -- where the synergies between Tesla evangelists and DOGE visionaries converge, fostering a revolutionary ecosystem that's off the chain," reads a message on the regular "Dogequest" website, which as of Tuesday morning was still online.

The State Department did not immediately respond Tuesday morning to a request for comment.

Tesla car owners, dealerships and charging stations have been targeted nationwide by protesters and vandals because of Musk's involvement with the Trump administration and DOGE, which aims to slash wasteful spending and fraud within the federal government.

On Monday, the FBI launched a task force to crack down on the incidents, Fox News Digital reported.

"The days of committing crimes without consequence have ended," Attorney General Pamela Bondi said last week. "Let this be a warning: if you join this wave of domestic terrorism against Tesla properties, the Department of Justice will put you behind bars."

Bondi has also warned Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, to "tread very carefully," days after the Democrat got attention from Trump allies for suggesting Elon Musk should be "taken down."

"She is an elected public official, so she needs to tread very carefully because nothing will happen to Elon Musk, and we are going to fight to protect all the Tesla owners throughout this country," Bondi vowed on this week's "Sunday Morning Futures."

