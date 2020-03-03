Dodge Grand Caravan minivan to be discontinued

The Dodge Grand Caravan, long-associated with the "soccer mom" image, is headed for the automobile graveyard after a 35-year run as SUVs continue to surge in popularity.

Continue Reading Below

The minivan, which made its debut in 1984 and has lived through five generations, will be discontinued in late May, the automaker confirmed.

The Grand Caravan, although the top-selling minivan in the U.S. last year, saw deliveries slip 19 percent to just over 122,600, Automotive News reported. Meanwhile, more than half of new vehicles sold last year were SUVs, passing 50 percent market share for the first time, according to Edmunds.com.

In the 1990s and early 2000s, minivans, known for their sliding doors, fold-flat seats, ample storage, were the suburban vehicle of choice, but ever since, they appeared to be riding the slow lane to extinction.

From 2018 to 2019, minivan sales fell 15 percent, according to automotive analysts at Carsalesbase.com. In 2019, minivans accounted for just 2.4 percent of vehicle sales in the United States, down from 2.8 percent in 2018 and from 3.1 percent in 2016, according to analysts.

Minivan sales generally follow birth rates, which have been falling for 32 years, said George Augustaitis, director of industry analytics for CarGurus, who predicts further declines.

“It’s going to exist, but it’s never going to exist like it once had.”

CORONAVIRUS FORCES SHUT DOWN OF FIAT CHRYSLER PLANT THAT BUILDS THE 500L

Ticker Security Last Change Change % FCAU FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V. 12.14 -0.20 -1.62%

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The halt in production at the Windsor Assembly Plant in Canada, which builds the Chrysler Pacifica minivan, Pacifica Hybrid, Grand Caravan and Chrysler Voyager, comes as the factory shifts to a two-shift operation, beginning June 29, a spokesperson for Fiat Chrysler told FOX Business Tuesday. This shift will result in the permanent layoff of 1,500 workers.

"This decision comes as the Company works to align volumes with demand while phasing out production of the Dodge Grand Caravan at the end of May," a spokesperson for Fiat Chrysler said. "The Company will make every effort to place indefinitely laid off hourly employees in open full-time positions as they become available based on seniority and will offer retirement packages to eligible employees."

FIAT CHRYSLER TO LAUNCH $4.5B INVESTMENT IN MICHIGAN PLANTS

Although the vehicle will be out of production, it will still be for sale as long as stock is available.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS