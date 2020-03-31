Disney+ to launch in India on April 3: report

(Reuters) - Walt Disney Co's video streaming service, Disney+, will launch in India on April 3 through its local partner Hotstar, the Economic Times reported on Tuesday.

The media company had earlier delayed the March 29 launch of its streaming service in the country, where it was gearing up to open another front against global rival Netflix Inc.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % DIS WALT DISNEY COMPANY 99.80 +3.40 +3.53%

Disney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)