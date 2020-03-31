Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Disney

Disney+ to launch in India on April 3: report

Streaming service opening another front against global rival Netflix

Reuters
close
FOX Business' Lauren Simonetti breaks down streaming specials to watch over the weekend.video

What to stream while stuck at home

FOX Business' Lauren Simonetti breaks down streaming specials to watch over the weekend.

(Reuters) - Walt Disney Co's video streaming service, Disney+, will launch in India on April 3 through its local partner Hotstar, the Economic Times reported on Tuesday.

Continue Reading Below

The media company had earlier delayed the March 29 launch of its streaming service in the country, where it was gearing up to open another front against global rival Netflix Inc.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
DISWALT DISNEY COMPANY99.80+3.40+3.53%

Disney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)