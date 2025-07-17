Dell's employee satisfaction rate plummets as workers express frustration with policies: report

The employee satisfaction rate at Dell Technologies has dropped for the second year in a row, marking a nearly 50% decline in two years.

On Tuesday, in an internal video update, Jenn Saavedra, the tech company's chief human resources officer, announced Dell's employee net promoter score had decreased to 32, according to a transcript obtained by Business Insider.

Last year, the employee net promoter score decreased from 63 to 48.

The employee net promoter score is a metric used to gauge employee satisfaction and is calculated from the company's annual survey, "Tell Dell." One question asks employees how likely they are to recommend the company as a good place to work, Business Insider reported.

Saavedra acknowledged this year's score was "below the benchmark" Dell aims to achieve, something the company takes seriously. She also noted Dell had been navigating internal and external changes, Business Insider reported, citing the transcript.

Four Dell employees cited factors including the company's ongoing layoffs, return-to-office policy, artificial intelligence implementation and a culture shift as reasons for the decrease in the score, according to Business Insider.

"I was more negative on my Tell Dell than I have ever been," one Dell employee told the news outlet.

In March, Dell began requiring all staff members living near one of the company's offices to return to work in person five days a week. The company's workforce dropped by 25,000 employees in the last two years, Business Insider reported, citing a March SEC filing.

In February 2023, Dell announced it was cutting 6,650 jobs, or about 5% of its global workforce. Dell's co-Chief Operating Officer, Jeff Clarke, wrote in a memo to employees at the time that the company was experiencing market conditions that "continue to erode with an uncertain future," according to Bloomberg News.

Although Dell's employee net promoter score fell again this year, the leader net promotion score was 76. Employees said the company's leaders were collaborative and supportive, Saavedra said, according to Business Insider.

To improve employee satisfaction, Saavedra said the tech company would work to have more transparent communication and encourage more frequent conversations between teams and their leaders.

In May, Nvidia and Dell announced a breakthrough supercomputer powered by artificial intelligence will launch next year to help drive research at the Department of Energy.

Dell did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.