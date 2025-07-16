Expand / Collapse search
Oracle's Larry Ellison overtakes Mark Zuckerberg as world's second-richest person

Oracle’s Larry Ellison on AI cancer detection game-changer

As Trump announced "Project Stargate," a $500 billion AI joint venture, Ellison detailed how it will enable early cancer detection and the overall treatment of cancers in what is being considered a breakthrough healthcare technology.

Larry Ellison, the co-founder and chief technology officer of software giant Oracle, surpassed Meta's Mark Zuckerberg as the second-richest person in the world.

Ellison, 80, has a net worth of $251 billion, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index. His wealth has increased by $59 billion this year. Zuckerberg, the creator of Facebook, is a close third. 

Larry Ellison closeup

Larry Ellison, the co-founder of Oracle, has a current net worth of $251 billion, according to Bloomberg's Billionaires Index.  (Jay Hirano/SOPA Images/LightRocket / Getty Images)

Oracle's shares rose 5.7% on Tuesday following news that the U.S. will allow chipmakers Nvidia and Advanced Mico Devices Inc. to export some semiconductors to China. 

Last month, Ellison added $26 billion to his net worth due to the rise in Oracle shares.

ORACLE'S LARRY ELLISON JOINS EXCLUSIVE WEALTH CLUB AFTER ONE-DAY $26B FORTUNE SURGE

Larry Ellison at the White House

Oracle co-founder and Chief Technology Officer Larry Ellison at the White House on Jan. 21, 2025, in Washington, DC.  (Andrew Harnik / Getty Images)

Rounding out the world's top five richest people on Bloomberg's list are Tesla CEO Elon Musk (No. 1), Amazon founder Jeff Bezos (No. 4) and former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer (No. 5). 

ORACLE'S LARRY ELLISON IS GETTING RICHER, RIVALING MUSK, BEZOS, ZUCKERBERG

Oracle NYSE signage

Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison surpassed Mark Zuckberg as the world's second-richest person. (Michael Nagle/Bloomberg / Getty Images)

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
ORCL ORACLE CORP. 239.49 +4.51 +1.92%
TSLA TESLA INC. 320.07 +9.29 +2.99%
MSFT MICROSOFT CORP. 505.90 +0.09 +0.02%
AMZN AMAZON.COM INC. 223.32 -3.03 -1.34%
META META PLATFORMS INC. 703.71 -6.68 -0.94%

Ellison has been a billionaire since 1993. Most of his wealth, 80%, is in the form of Oracle stock and options, according to Bloomberg. 

