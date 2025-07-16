Oracle's Larry Ellison overtakes Mark Zuckerberg as world's second-richest person

Larry Ellison, the co-founder and chief technology officer of software giant Oracle, surpassed Meta's Mark Zuckerberg as the second-richest person in the world.

Ellison, 80, has a net worth of $251 billion, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index. His wealth has increased by $59 billion this year. Zuckerberg, the creator of Facebook, is a close third.

Oracle's shares rose 5.7% on Tuesday following news that the U.S. will allow chipmakers Nvidia and Advanced Mico Devices Inc. to export some semiconductors to China.

Last month, Ellison added $26 billion to his net worth due to the rise in Oracle shares.

ORACLE'S LARRY ELLISON JOINS EXCLUSIVE WEALTH CLUB AFTER ONE-DAY $26B FORTUNE SURGE

Rounding out the world's top five richest people on Bloomberg's list are Tesla CEO Elon Musk (No. 1), Amazon founder Jeff Bezos (No. 4) and former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer (No. 5).

ORACLE'S LARRY ELLISON IS GETTING RICHER, RIVALING MUSK, BEZOS, ZUCKERBERG

Ticker Security Last Change Change % ORCL ORACLE CORP. 239.49 +4.51 +1.92% TSLA TESLA INC. 320.07 +9.29 +2.99% MSFT MICROSOFT CORP. 505.90 +0.09 +0.02% AMZN AMAZON.COM INC. 223.32 -3.03 -1.34% META META PLATFORMS INC. 703.71 -6.68 -0.94%

Ellison has been a billionaire since 1993. Most of his wealth, 80%, is in the form of Oracle stock and options, according to Bloomberg.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

FOX Business' Aislinn Murphy contributed to this report.