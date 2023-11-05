Expand / Collapse search
Texas

Dallas woman joins dozens across the nation in sex assault lawsuit against Uber

A Dallas woman is joining dozen of women across the nation in a sex assault lawsuit against Uber.

A Dallas woman is joining nearly two dozen other women across the nation who are suing Uber and accusing Uber drivers of sexual assault.

According to reports, Houston attorney Bret Stanley is leading a national committee of lawyers to bring what's called a multi-district litigation sex assault lawsuit against Uber.

"Multi-district litigation is everybody maintains their own individual case, and they are shepherded to one federal judge somewhere in America," Stanley tells FOX 4 Dallas. 

22 cases in 11 states are being funneled through one federal judge in San Francisco, according to reports.

A woman holds up a smartphone showing the Uber app

Uber told Fox News Digital it could not comment on pending litigation. (Smith Collection/Gado / Getty Images)

One of the plaintiffs is a Dallas woman who claims she fell asleep in the back of an Uber and allegedly woke up and was being fondled by the driver back in 2021.

One legal analyst, David Coale, says he expects Uber to point to the accused drivers and claim that they are not Uber employees as Uber drivers are freelance contract workers.

Passenger loads box into Uber

Uber is in hot water pending a multi-district litigation sex assault lawsuit against the ride share company. (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The plaintiff's attorneys says he is expecting more people to come forward now that this multi-district litigation is moving forward.

FOX 4 Shaun Rabb contributed to this story. 