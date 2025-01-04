Cybersecurity pioneer, tech CEO Amit Yoran dies 'unexpectedly' amid cancer battle

Amit Yoran, a tech executive who served as CEO of Tenable Holdings., Inc., died on Friday, his company announced.

Yoran died "unexpectedly" during a battle with cancer, Tenable said on Saturday. He was 54 years old.

Tenable is a cybersecurity company with 44,000 customers, according to a 2023 U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) report. The company's clients include around 65% of Fortune 500 companies, according to the filing.

In addition to leading Tenable, Yoran was also the founding director of the U.S. Computer Emergency Readiness Team program at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), where he worked from 2003 to 2005.

In a statement, Tenable called Yoran "a visionary leader and a pioneer in the cybersecurity industry."

"Amit dedicated his life to making the digital world safer," the company said. "His unwavering commitment to innovation and relentless pursuit of excellence transformed Tenable into a global leader in exposure management."

"His contributions to the field have left an indelible mark, not only on the company but on the broader cybersecurity community. "

Tenable’s lead independent director, Art Coviello, called Yoran "an extraordinary leader, colleague, and friend."

"His passion for cybersecurity, his strategic vision, and his ability to inspire those around him have shaped Tenable’s culture and mission," Coviello said. "His legacy will continue to guide us as we move forward."

Before joining Tenable in 2016, Yoran was president of RSA and founding CEO of Netwitness. He earned a computer science degree from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point in 1992 before graduating from Harvard Business School in 1997.

Yoran's death came almost a month after he began a leave of absence on Dec. 5, the company said. Tenable CFO Steve Vintz and Tenable COO Mark Thurmond assumed Yoran's role, though the next CEO has not been named.

"Our thoughts are with Amit’s family during this difficult time," Tenable added. "We extend our deepest condolences to his loved ones and express our gratitude for the remarkable legacy he leaves behind."