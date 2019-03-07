Cyberattacks on hospitals could be fatal: Oz Sultan

Cybercriminals are finding more sophisticated methods of hacking into computers to steal as much of your information as they can, but Oz Sultan of Sultan Interactive Group says, one day a hacker may take your life.

Continue Reading Below

“The challenges that we now have are - we're getting internet-connected devices everywhere,” Sultan explained on "Varney & Co." Wednesday. “So Apple Health for example, which is connecting to not just heart monitoring devices, but other devices that would be inside your personal area network, like everything around you.”

The lack of cybersecurity at hospitals is causing major problems for the staff and patients. Sultan said that two hospitals in Texas had their record-keeping systems knocked out by cyberattacks, leading to the information gathered to be sold by hackers on the dark web.

Even worse, Sultan says hackers could theoretically "brick" hospital equipment, shutting down life-saving medical devices or even hold them for ransom.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Advertisement

Sultan said devices within one's own body that are connected to the Internet, like a pacemaker, are likely the next target for cybercriminals.

"There's no standards body that says 'if you're going to put a wirelessly-connected pacemaker out,' if I'm putting a wirelessly-connected insulin pump out, if I have some kind of stent that is Internet addressable inside of my arm - no one is really guiding these things.