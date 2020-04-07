Expand / Collapse search
Coronavirus

Coronavirus forces Verizon to limit in-home installations

Customers are encouraged to utilize Verizon's online support system

By FOXBusiness
Verizon is temporarily limiting in-home installs to medical emergencies and critical installations only in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Some customers have reported being told that no in-home installations are available until November.

In keeping "employees and customers safe, we are making every attempt to perform work without going into homes or small businesses," Verizon spokesperson Steve Van Dinter told FOX Business Tuesday.

The move to limit operations comes at a time when network providers are seeing a surge of activity as the coronavirus pandemic has millions of Americans avoiding in-person interaction and, those who can, working from home.

A worker rebuilds a cellular tower with 5G equipment for the Verizon network on November 26, 2019 in Orem, Utah. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)

Despite the surge in network usage, Verizon Communications CEO Hans Vestberg previously told FOX Business that the company is "holding up well."

The telecommunications giant is piloting a virtual assistant tool allowing field technicians to interact with customers via a real-time, interactive video chat. This gives the company the ability to resolve issues without having to enter a customer's home, Van Dinter said. In addition, self setup options are available for "qualified service orders."

The shift in operations follows prior efforts by the company to flatten the curve of the pandemic. Last month, the telecommunications giant temporarily closed a number of its stores across the country.

In the meantime, customers are also encouraged to utilize Verizon's online support system to help resolve any account and billinginternetTV or phone issues that may arise amid the unprecedented crisis. Customers can also receive support through the company's app and by calling their customer support line.

