Coronavirus ID wristbands, buttons could aid post-pandemic social-distancing

The C19 I.D. Project is producing color-coded bracelets that communicate everyone's antibody status.that will hopefully reduce people's anxiety as they go out into the world.

The bracelets could be an easy way to communicate preferences as social distancing policies change while the United States slowly starts to reopen because the deadly coronavirus cases are beginning to decrease.

"We need a way to quickly communicate our social distancing preference," C19 I.D. Project co-founder Tyler Barnet told FOX Business' Neil Cavuto on Tuesday.

The C19 I.D. Project uses color-coded bands and buttons that quickly say, "I'm social distancing. I'm physically distancing. I need space." by wearing red and "I tested positive for the antibodies, and I'm willing to socialize normally with other people who feel the same way," by wearing green.

Barnet said the world will have a lot of healing to do after being locked down for so long during the pandemic, so he hopes simplistic color coding can help ease people's fears and anxiety. Barnet explained many Americans are questioning all of their moves as they don't want to make anyone else feel uncomfortable.

"As things open up, it's really left us in a very awkward position with each other," Barnet explained.

So the idea behind the color-coded bracelets was born.

Barnet believes society will catch on quickly to this silent communication method.

"For thousands of years, we've been assigning meanings to sounds, symbols and colors," Barnet said. "And that's really what's created our language and our vocabulary and sort of the basis for our civilization ... And so we now just want to borrow basically what we use for traffic lights and apply it to this very confusing time we had."

Most importantly, Barnet noted this effort is all about self-identification.

"We need some type of way to organize ourselves in the same way," Barnet said. "Traffic lights don't guarantee anything. They at least set our expectations. Once we let other people know how we want to be treated, then we can respect that. And once we respect that, I think that that's where we start to recover."

Barnet reminded everyone that it's crucial everyone adhere to their city and state social-distancing guidelines, but that these bracelets can help Americans evolve into the new normal.

"If we have a plan for people on how to interact with each other, how to respect each other, well, that can complement what we do from a government standpoint with these social distancing laws and rules," Barnet said on "Cavuto: Coast to Coast."

The project clarifies on its website that wearing a green bracelet "is not an immunity passport. Those who wear green knowingly take on a risk of socializing, however, only with each other."

All of the proceeds from the bracelets go to first-responder charities, according to the website.

