Coronavirus

New coronavirus test delivers results within 15 minutes

Henry Schein's CEO said tests are “quite scalable” and could be in the hands of medical providers quickly

By FOXBusiness
Henry Schein CEO Stanley Bergman discusses new coronavirus testing being released to the public that can detect antibodies. video

Henry Schein brings new coronavirus testing to market

Henry Schein said Wednesday that it will serve as the exclusive distributor in the U.S. of a second point-of-care rapid blood test kit that can determine if someone has been exposed and is building immunity to the coronavirus in as little as 15 minutes.

“It helps practitioners diagnose in conjunction with previous tests, with symptoms and the patient's history, whether a patient has been exposed to the coronavirus [or] not and can help the physician and to determine whether the patient should go back to work,” Henry Schein CEO Stanley Bergman told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo. “They are easy to use -- pinprick -- and will be available in large quantities.”

Henry Schein, which is the largest provider of office-based products to dentists and physicians, is working with Becton, Dickinson and Company, a leading global medical technology company, to make test kits available to health care professionals.

As of Wednesday morning, health officials have confirmed more than 189,000 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in the U.S. – the most worldwide – while virus-related deaths surpassed 4,000 nationwide.

Bergman said the tests are “quite scalable” and could be in the hands of medical providers quickly.

“We'll expect to have millions of tests within the next weeks or so,” he said.

